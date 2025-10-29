Sting Shares Remaining Dates Of ‘Now or Never’ Facepaint Tour

Sting will don his iconic face paint for the last time in 2025, and time is running out for fans wanting to meet him in the black and white. On Instagram, Sting shared an updated list of dates for his remaining appearances in the paint that run until the end of 2025.

After years as ‘Surfer Sting’, the WWE Hall of Fame adopted his iconic black and white look during the mid-late 1990s. The on-screen change was explained as being the result of WCW’s roster not trusting Sting during the company’s war with the New World Order. The design is heavily influenced by the comic book character The Crow.

Sting recently resurfaced on AEW programming in his iconic facepaint. During AEW WrestleDream, Sting aided Darby Allin in his violent I-Quit match with Jon Moxley. The match, which included a controversial spot involving an attempted drowning, saw Allin get the win after Sting ran off the Death Riders.

Sting’s Now or Never tour marks the end of one of pro wrestling’s most iconic looks, proving that nothing lasts forever. For fans of The Icon, the clock is ticking to get their photos with the popular wrestler in the black and white.