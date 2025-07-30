Sting Opens Up About Love and Respect for Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently opened up about his deep respect and admiration for Hulk Hogan during an appearance for Big Time Wrestling, delivering heartfelt comments about their professional relationship and Hogan’s impact on the wrestling industry.

“Hulk means so much to me. I’m glad I got this opportunity to talk about it. This is my first opportunity to say that I love Hulk Hogan. I still love him. I’m going to miss him. He was a contributor to the wrestling industry as a whole like no one else.” – Sting

The Icon reflected on their successful partnership during WCW’s golden era, emphasizing how Hogan elevated everyone around him. Sting revealed that their matches broke attendance records across the United States and generated record-breaking pay-per-view buy rates.

When Hogan first arrived in WCW, some wrestlers questioned whether Sting felt pushed aside. His response demonstrated remarkable professionalism and business acumen.

“I said, ‘No, I don’t feel like that at all. I feel like we have the King of Kings here. Hulk Hogan is going to help put butts in seats. We’re all going to make more money. We’re all going to get better ratings. It’s going to be good all the way around.'” – Sting

Sting concluded by praising Hogan as someone who transcended wrestling itself, calling him “the first” to achieve that level of mainstream success and cultural impact.

Their Relationship

Throughout decades in the wrestling industry, Sting and Hulk Hogan shared a dynamic relationship that oscillated between rivalry and deep mutual respect, forging a connection shaped as much by headline clashes as by backstage camaraderie.

Their paths first famously intersected in the high-stakes atmosphere of WCW, with Sting representing the company’s heroic heart and Hogan transforming into its most controversial antagonist as “Hollywood” Hogan.

Even as their characters feuded on screen—culminating in legendary bouts and storyline twists—the two men built a genuine friendship behind the scenes, grounded in a shared understanding of wrestling’s demands and the pressures of sustaining popularity through eras of change.

Sting has spoken often about how their differences in persona only enriched their personal connection; whether as opponents or occasional allies, their professional interplay fostered an enduring bond, marked by honesty, support, and a mutual appreciation for each other’s role in reshaping wrestling history.