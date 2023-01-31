‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin has Turned Down Offer for WrestleMania 39 Match (Report)

It seems like WrestleMania 39 will come and go without a match from ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, despite his impressive showing last year.

At WrestleMania 38, Austin competed in his first match since March 2003, defeating Kevin Owens in the main event of WrestleMania: Saturday.

It has been reported that WWE was trying to coax Austin into another match this year, with names like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar being considered opponents.

Not Happening

With WrestleMania 39 drawing closer, WWE has yet to give any indication that Austin will compete at the show.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Austin has no intention on competing this April.

“They did talk about Austin. As far as Austin goes, Steve might be at the show. I mean I wouldn’t be surprised at all. He might do something on the show, but he did in fact turn down wrestling at the show. He was offered Brock Lesnar, he was offered Roman Reigns. Probably, he could have named his opponent if he wanted to do it with anybody else. But he did not choose to wrestle on the show.” Dave Meltzer.

Austin at WrestleMania

If a match isn’t happening for the Rattlesnake, that doesn’t mean that Austin won’t be featured at WrestleMania.

As one of (if not the) biggest stars in wrestling, WWE would be wise to have Austin on the show, even if he doesn’t wrestle.

Austin has proven himself to be a referee at WrestleMania, officiating Brock Lesnar Vs. Goldberg (WrestleMania 20,) and Jerry Lawler vs Michael Cole (WrestleMania 27.)

The Texas Rattlesnake could also serve as a guest host, as we saw by The Rock (WrestleMania 27,) Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania 30,) Alexa Bliss (WrestleMania 35), and the combination of Hogan and Titus O’Neil (WrestleMania 37.)

