“Stone Cold Takes on America” Docuseries Premieres April 30 on A&E

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is getting his own docuseries on A&E.

‘Stone Cold Takes on America’ will see Austin taking viewers on an epic adventure as he redefines what life after years in the ring looks like and experiences everything he missed out on while focused on his career. The show premieres Sunday, April 30 at 10pm (EST).

The Texas Rattlesnake put out this video Thursday afternoon once the news went public:

A&E sent in a press release to SEScoops that includes the following details:

For over two decades, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gave everything to wrestling, becoming one of the all-time greats. However, his dedication to his career meant sacrificing many of the other experiences life has to offer. In each one-hour episode of “Stone Cold Takes on America,” Austin will hit the road in his RV, accepting challenges from fans that push him out of his comfort zone, and make up for lost time. Through archival footage from classic WWE moments and his own stories, the series weaves together Austin’s old and new life—both filled with incredible feats and his unique point of view—as he celebrates and learns from new experiences how only “Stone Cold” Steve Austin can.

“Stone Cold Takes on America” is produced by Pilgrim Media Group for A&E Network. The series is executive produced by WWE. Executive producers include Craig Piligian, Steve Austin, Heather Olander, Stijn Bakkers and Mike Nichols, who also serves as showrunner. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Stone Cold Takes on America.”