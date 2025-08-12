Stu Grayson Wins Longest Wrestling Match, Raises $33,000 For Charity

Stu Grayson’s name will go down in the history books as the AEW alum has won the longest wrestling match ever to be recorded. The match in question lasted a staggering 21 hours, 49 minutes and 12 seconds before Grayson picked up the win. Other competitors included Junior Benito, Dante Dubois, Gabriel Floyd, HADDY, Jeff Fury, Joe Jobber, Katrina Creed, KJ Swayde, Alvin Turner, Cecil Nyx, Dreya Mitchell, Jason Exile, Mathis Myre, Top Dog, and Xander Orion.

The match was part of a livestream hosted by Mystery Wrestling who wished to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society. During the match, over $33,000 CAD ($23,994 USD) was raised to help those fighting cancer and to go towards research for a cure. Donations can still be made.

The previous record was held by Ehime Pro Wrestling who held a match for 21 hours, 44 minutes and 34 seconds. With those five extra minutes, Grayson and those in his match have broken new ground in the history of lengthy wrestling.

Grayson is best known for his time in AEW, where he had two tenures before leaving for the second time in April 2024. While it’s unclear what’s next for the Canadian, Grayson and those in the match have earned themselves a long rest after such a punishing, and rewarding, contest.