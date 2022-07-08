Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match Announced For SummerSlam 2022

Another match for the 2022 SummerSlam premium live event has been announced.

New Tag Title Match Announced

WWE has announced that The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) at WWE SummerSlam.

The Usos defeated The Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank. However, Montez’s shoulder was up during the pinfall, giving the Street Profits a valid reason for a rematch.

WWE had the following to say in their announcement post:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos say there isn’t a team in WWE who can beat them. After a controversial finish to their recent title matchup against The Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank, however, their status as “Undisputed” has now come into question. And that question will be settled, one way or the other, in a rematch at SummerSlam! The Usos have been on an absolute tear since becoming champions, overcoming the best that SmackDown has to offer in their record-setting reign, including unifying the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships against RK-Bro and emerging victorious in a close battle with Shinsuke Nakamura & Riddle on the blue brand. Although Jimmy & Jey also officially retained the tag team gold against explosive former titleholders Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins at the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, a replay showed that Ford’s shoulder was clearly off the canvas before the three-count. At The Biggest Event of the Summer, The Street Profits will be up and looking to both knock The Usos down a peg and finally lay claim to the Undisputed Tag Team Title. Can Ford & Dawkins take back the the championship gold, or will another climb to “Mount Bloodline” knock the wind out of them once and for all? Find out at SummerSlam, streaming LIVE on Saturday, July 30, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Possible Street Profits Breakup

It was recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the current plan for Montez Ford is for him to be pushed as a singles star. This could be where the official breakup of The Street Profits takes place.