Survivor Series to feature 2 WarGames Matches, ‘Brand Warfare’ Dropped

WWE has announced major changes to the format of this year’s Survivor Series premium live event. For the first time in history, the November classic will feature not just one, but two WarGames matches. There will be a Men’s WarGames match and a Women’s WarGames match.

Also of note, Survivor Series will no longer feature a Raw vs. SmackDown theme. According to Triple H, the show will be more storyline-driven instead of being about brand supremacy.

Triple H spoke with The Ringer about the big shakeup coming to Survivor Series.

“The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,” he Triple H. “This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

No ‘Blood and Guts’ in WWE WarGames

WarGames has historically been one of the most violent matches in all of professional wrestling. Triple H doesn’t think WarGames needs to feature ‘blood and guts’ because the world is very different these days. He feels the world has evolved and blood is not necessary for a compelling WarGames match.

“I’m just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous. Yes, we did [feature bleeding] for a long period of time, but we’ve changed that practice. And it’s irresponsible to go back.”

Visit The Ringer to check out their lengthy feature on the return of WarGames, featuring more quotes from Triple H.

WWE Survivor Series takes place November 26th from Boston, MA at the TD Garden arena. The event will stream live on Peacock int he United States and on the WWE Network internationally.