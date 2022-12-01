Survivor Series WarGames Broke Several Records for WWE

The WarGames format for WWE‘s annual Survivor Series Premium Live Event may be here to stay after the success of this year’s show.

Last weekend, WWE held its 36th Survivor Series event, which for the third time ever featured no traditional elimination tag team matches (after 1998 and 2002.)

Instead, fans saw two WarGames matches, with Team Bianca winning the opener and The Bloodline standing tall in the main event.

Record Breaker

In an internal memo obtained by Fightful Select, WWE highlighted many records that Survivor Series WarGames has shattered.

The memo says that this was the most-viewed Survivor Series on record, jumping 46% vs. 2021’s edition of the show.

Merchandise sales were also the best in the event’s history, up 20% from last year’s Survivor Series.

The live gate was the highest, both for a Survivor Series and for any WWE event in Boston, an accolade Triple H referenced at the post-show press conference.

Fan enjoyment rating popped 48% vs. last year though it is unclear how exactly this metric is measured.

Social media video views were up year over year, with the TikTok of Roman Reigns sending Sami Zayn into the match garnering 13 million views alone.

The Future

There has been speculation that this year’s Survivor Series marked the end of the traditional elimination match, in favor of WarGames.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, Triple H said that “sometimes stuff needs a break for a while,” adding that it wasn’t solely his decision.

The WWE Head of Creative and Talent downplayed the idea that the iconic tag match is finished, adding “I don’t think we’re done with anything.”