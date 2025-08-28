Syko Stu Awake
Skyo Stu Awake & Alert After Raja Jackson Attack

by Thomas Lowson

Independent wrestler Raja Jackson is no longer unconscious following the attack by Raja Jackson that has shocked the wrestling world. At the latest event for KnokX Pro Wrestling, Jackson delivered a series of punches to a seemingly unconscious Stu, resulting in him being hospitalized in critical care.

In a new photo shared from the hospital, Stu is shown awake and responsive, as he smiles for the picture with his loved ones.

Douglas Malo was one of the wrestlers at the KnokX Pro event. Speaking to TMZ Sports on Wednesday, August 27, he shared how his visits to the awake Stu.

“[Stu] remembers most of the earlier part of the day. He’s talking a little bit. He’s alert. He’s still dealing with some very serious injuries — not life-threatening, but facial injuries and things like that.”

This incident has stunned fans and wrestlers alike, and a GoFundMe has been launched to help Stu and his family cover medical costs. As Stu continues his long road to recovery, we at SEScoops are wishing him all the best.

