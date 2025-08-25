Syko Stu Stable But In Critical Care, Says Brother

Things took a disturbing turn at KnokX Pro Wrestling’s latest event when Raja Jackson assaulted Syko Stu with a series of blows to the head. The unplanned spot resulted in several wrestlers hitting the ring to pull Jackson away and Stu was later transported to the hospital.

In an update on Facebook, Andrew Smith, Stu’s brother, shared an update. Andrew said his brother is in stable, but critical care. Andrew also warned fans to be wary of fundraising websites, making clear that any money sent to any potential fundraiser is not offiliated with them.

This incident has shocked fans and raised questions about Raja’s role in pro wrestling. His father, UFC legend and ex-TNA talent Rampage Jackson, has said his son had no place being a part of the show. Raja has remained silent on the matter that has gripped the wrestling community.

For now, fans can only continue to hope for the best for Stu’s recovery. This is an ongoing situation so keep following SEScoops for updates.