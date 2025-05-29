ROH/TNA Alum Taeler Hendrix Ready to Scare With Debut Novel

Taeler Hendrix’s days in the ring may be over, but now the former ROH competitor is showing her skills in the world of writing. Behind These Whispering Walls is her debut novel, a psychological supernatural thriller that is bound to chill readers.

The book follows Emmeline, a young girl dealing with the tragic death of her brother. When Emmeline’s family moves to an eerie estate, she must confront memories that aren’t her own, secrets that refuse to stay secret, and a dread that the walls around her may be alive.

Speaking to AP, Hendrix shared how her wrestling past helped influence her writing present.

“Wrestling taught me how to tell a story without words. Now, I’m telling a story with every word I write. Through my pen, I intend to make every word count with purpose.”

In wrestling, Hendrix is best known for her time in Ring of Honor, but also competed for TNA wrestling after winning a 2012 Gut Check Challenge.Hendrix appeared for the first time in WWE on the June 6, 2014 episode of SmackDown where she was one of Adam Rose’s rosebuds. She would also compete in Ohio Valley Wrestling, and would hold the promotion’s Women’s Championship on three occasions.

Behind These Whispering Walls is available now in paperback hardcopy and eBook formats on Amazon and other major book retailers.