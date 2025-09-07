AJPW’s Taishin Nagao Dead Age 21 After Being Hit By Bus

AJPW’s Taishin Nagao has passed away at the tragically young age of 21 after being struck by a tour bus earlier this year. All-Japan confirmed the sad news in a statement, sharing that Nagao was hit by a tour bus on May 31. The incident resulted in “traumatic shock due to abdominal compression” and he was treated in an intensive care unit. Unfortunately, Nagao passed on September 7, at the hospital he was admitted to.

An investigation is underway with police involvement. All-Japan expressed their gratitude to all those who have shown support and encouragement for Nagao. Condolences were also offered to those affected by the death of the late wrestler.

Nagao began his wrestling training in December 2023 and made his in-ring debut in October 2024 in a loss to Ryo Inoue. We at SEScoops would like to share our deepest condolences to those affected by his death at this incredible sad time.