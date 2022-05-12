Tammy Sytch Still Won’t Take Responsibility, Blasts Hall of Fame Removal Calls

Tammy Sytch continues to go on a rampage against those who are holding her accountable for her alleged actions.

Sytch has had a slew of legal issues but things are far more serious this go-around. Late last week, Sytch, formerly known as “Sunny” in WWE, was arrested in connection to a fatal three-car crash. She was booked into Volusia County Branch Jail.

Her bond was set at $227,500, which she was able to meet but prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond. Sytch was hit with nine charges, the most serious one being DUI manslaughter, which is a felony in the state of Florida.

Recently, Bill DeMott called for the removal of “Sunny” from the WWE Hall of Fame. He had the following to say on social media:

“When do we start holding people accountable BEFORE they kill themselves or someone else? When do we decide as lawmakers and judges that we DO NOT get to decide who should and shouldn’t be punished? When do organizations speak up for EVERYONE not just influential cases?”

This enraged Tammy Sytch, who took to her Facebook page to unleash a rant toward DeMott.

“I think Bill Demott should be removed from the WWE hall of fame! Ohhh that’s rite, he was never inducted. He was too busy sexually harassing female talent and degrading male talent as well. Yet he is worried about a crime that has NOT even been proven in a court of law yet??”

Sytch has been lashing out at those who have called for her to be locked up for many years. It’s clear that she refuses to take responsibility and isn’t keen on making changes in her life.

If Sytch is convicted of DUI manslaughter, she could be facing up to 30 years in prison.