Tay Conti On Paige VanZant: “She’s Never Here, I’m Doing My Job”

Tay Conti believes that “OnlyFans Chick” Paige VanZant isn’t cut out for the wrestling business.

Of course, Tay and PVZ have been involved in a feud recently. With that said, VanZant hasn’t been on AEW TV in several weeks. This is likely due to her preparing for a BKFC fight on July 9.

Tay and Sammy Guevara continue to feud with PVZ’s faction, however. Sammy has been at odds with Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, and current TNT Champion Scorpio Sky.

Tay Conti On PVZ’s Wrestling Future

Speaking to Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin’, Tay Conti explained why she hasn’t been able to continue her feud with PVZ (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“What’s her name again, the chick from the OnlyFans? Paige VanZant, waiting on her. She signed, never here, waiting on her. I do both, I am here, I’m on Instagram, she can’t handle it, that’s not on me. So, you guys need to complain with her. You guys need to hate her, not me, because I am here doing my job.”

When PVZ does eventually return, she’ll likely be taking aim at Tay for her trash talk. Ever since VanZant went to prepare for her next fight, Tay has been playing more of a heel role with Sammy Guevara despite AEW’s confusing direction with the two.

With VanZant, there is the question of how much she is invested in the wrestling industry. WWE Attitude Era star Gangrel, who trains VanZant, recently admitted that the former UFC star hasn’t been as passionate about the business and someone else he’s high on in the gym.

Still, Gangrel sees “tremendous” potential in Paige VanZant.