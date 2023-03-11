Taya Valkyrie Addresses Speculation About Her Future (Exclusive)

When you look at all the social media collages from pro wrestling companies celebrating “International Women’s Day,” there was one constant among many of them. It was Taya Valkyrie. Rather than take her ball and go home after her WWE release more than a year ago, she used the setback to fuel her fire, even more, to show the world what she could do. Rising like a phoenix from the ashes, Valkyrie was reborn.

She became the Reina de Reinas Champion once again in AAA. She returned to Impact and won the Knockouts Tag Team titles along with her Death Dollz sisters Rosemary and Jessicka. The hard-working veteran continued to make history as the first-ever MLW World’s Featherweight Champion.

“I keep feeling like last year happened in a flash so to speak,” Valkyrie reflected. “I’m very proud of myself. I’m not going to apologize for that. I worked my butt off and got it done and proved myself. It has been exciting. I’m excited about what’s in the future as well.”

Taya Valkyrie’s Next Move

Her future has been a hot topic lately if you look at the pro wrestling sites. And given all Valkyrie has accomplished in such a short time, it’s no surprise she is wanted by numerous companies.

“Everyone wants to speculate and talk and gossip. I just want everybody to enjoy what I’m doing. That’s it,” she said. “No matter where I am or what I’m doing, I’m just trying to put out the best version of myself and performance, the best moments and best experience for the fans and the viewers. That’s what I want to do in the next year. Do I know where I’m going? No. Are people gossiping about it? Of course. That’s the nature of the beast. Keep them talking. I see no problem with that. Just wait. Everything will work out.”

Speaking of talk, many fans have fantasy-booked Valkyrie to be the mystery opponent for AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The undefeated title holder issued a challenge to the best Canada has to offer. “La Wera Loca” certainly would fit the bill.

“Canada is notorious for having amazing pro wrestlers. Let’s be real here,” she responded when asked about the challenge. “There have been so many people from Canada, so, of course, she is going to try to call out someone from Canada. Guess what? We are some of the best in the world. All the best of luck to her because we are tough.”

Her Time in MLW, Working Alongside Husband John Hennigan

One thing we do know is Valkyrie is set to defend the MLW gold against the newly signed Delmi Exo on April 6 at War Chamber. She is looking forward to this first-time matchup against someone known in the tag ranks as part of the Sea Stars.

“It’s very exciting because I’m the first women’s champion in MLW history,” she said. …I don’t think I’ve ever faced it before…We’ll see what happens. I clearly have proven myself at MLW at building this division on my back and giving more opportunities for women to be seen. It’s exciting to be at the forefront of that.”

Another fun aspect of being part of MLW is being able to work with her tag partner in life, husband John Hennigan. It has been a sort of Lucha Underground reunion of sorts with many alums finding their way to the company, which has been enjoying its best exposure with Underground airing on Reelz.

“[John and I] hadn’t tagged together or been in a faction together since the summer of 2019 when John worked for WWE. So much time has gone by. Just being there with Cesar Duran, having Willie Mack there, Matt Striker on commentary, I’m like, ‘Is it 2017?’ It’s really exciting,” Valkyrie said.

“It feels very comfortable and fun. We play so well off each other. Just creating magic again. Lucha Underground was such a wonderful part of my career. I will always speak highly of it. It was really that first big break for a lot of us. When you look back on that show, it was groundbreaking. A lot of people have taken from that show without even acknowledging they have. This was a groundbreaking show with so many new faces, and those faces are everywhere on your television. It has been really fun to get the band back together.”

Impact, NWA & Finding Her Spot in the Business

Valkyrie sees pro wrestling as creating art where there are so many ways to present this art form. In her eyes, everything doesn’t have to be for everyone. She feels creatively fulfilled being able to play in various places. This includes Impact where there is a supernatural tone to her character’s development these days.

“The last few months working with the Death Dollz have been so much fun,” she explained. “I think it is written all over our faces. We’re having the best time learning from one another and working off one another. When we go to signings together, we call it the Death Dollz experience because there is just mayhem all the time.”

Valkyrie has broken through many doors, forbidden or not, during this new era in her career. Add the NWA to the list where she is gunning for the new NWA Women’s Television Championship. During her time in the Billy Corgan-owned promotion, she has developed respect and admiration for Kamille, who has surpassed more than 600 days as Women’s Champion. For Valkyrie, the imposing figure hasn’t even scratched the surface of what she is capable of doing in the business. Adding that, “She is one to watch.”

Other names she passes along are Heather Monroe & Raelyn and the teenage prodigy Billie Starkz. Her advice to them is to work so hard, decision-makers can’t say no.

“I have worked very hard to find my spot in the business,” she said. “Rejected over and over again. I had to really claw and find my way. For me, it’s always cool to meet people in the business that have the same respect for it as I do. I feel they are doing a phenomenal job.”

Wanting to Work with Mercedes Moné

One star the former Franky Monet would also love to tangle with is Mercedes Moné, who recently won the IWGP Women’s championship. Valkyrie has no problem adding another award to her stacked trophy case.

“Mercedes bet on herself. I see a lot of similarities in both of us because that is what I feel I’ve done with myself over and over again. I feel she has such respect for lucha libre. Whenever I see her, we talk about Mexico and lucha libre. So I would love to get in the ring with her and have a shot at that New Japan Women’s Championship. She is at the top of the list for a lot of people right now She is on top of my list. So we’ll see.”

Valkyrie has the same answer about if she wants to settle down with one company. She goes back and forth on the idea.

“I’ve been having so much fun working everywhere,” she added. “It would be nice to be with one company. But I have never chosen the easy road. And I don’t know if I’m going to start now. We’ll see what happens.”

MLW Underground airs at 10 p.m. ET Tuesdays on Reelz. MLW Fusion airs at 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV