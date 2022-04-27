Taz Undergoing Stem Cell Therapy For His Knee



Taz has undergone his first stem cell treatment to repair his “banged up” knee.

He sounds encouraged about how things are going after his first session.

First Stem Cell & PRP treatment on this banged up knee….I’m feeling good about how the end result will be! pic.twitter.com/tcFiD6z8Ix — 13 (@OfficialTAZ) April 26, 2022

The Human Suplex Machine currently works for AEW as a broadcaster. He’s also the on-screen leader of Team Taz, the faction comprised of Powerhouse Hobbs, “Absolute” Ricky Starks and his son, Hook.

Prior to his transition to the announcer’s booth, Taz had a legendary in-ring career. An ECW original, the pitbull from Red Hook, Brooklyn, NY was known for his deep arsenal of suplexes and submission holds. He choked out a couple guys, and dumped a couple guys on their heads, back in his day.

Unfortunately, all those years in the ring took a toll on his body. The 54-year-old legend is now undergoing stem cell and PRP (Platelet-rich plasma) therapy to repair the bad knee.

Wrestlers using Stem Cell Therapy

Several pro wrestlers have resorted to stem cell therapy in recent years, including Rey Mysterio. Many years ago, Mysterio was in bad shape after his In this video from 2019, Mysterio explains how stem cell therapy has revolutionized how he treats his injuries. He credits the procedures for extending his career and “turning back the clock” on the wear and tear his his has body endured.