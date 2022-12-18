“Tears in my Eyes” – Mick Foley Thanks The Rock for Young Rock Portrayal

Mick Foley was a key name in Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s career, which helped make him a big WWE star. They had a memorable rivalry in early 1999 before teaming together as the Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection.

The latest episode of Young Rock featured the story of both The Rock and Foley, with Foley teaching a lot of things to the young Johnson.

Foley took to Facebook to share a heartfelt message to The Rock for his appreciation after watching the show. He wrote the following:

Heartwarming Message

Mick Foley

“ROCK & SOCK: a true connection

I’m not sure words can do justice to how grateful I’m feeling after watching last night’s episode of #YoungRock While I’ve had some special wrestling moments in front of thousands, last night’s moment was just me, alone in my hotel, tears in my eyes, as I watched an actor portraying me (doing a fine job, too) teaching Dwayne Johnson’s character a lesson about the gift of Christmas giving.

It’s funny, because there was a time – many, many years ago – when I wondered if @TheRock appreciated me. Well, brother, he has answered that question in the affirmative so many times, in so many ways that I feel foolish for having ever wondered. In turn, my respect and admiration for Dwayne Johnson has only grown over the years – as has my appreciation for the incredible moments we shared together – on the road, in the ring, and on the microphone.

Thank you Rock, for being so good to me. Your kind words – in person, on social media, in texts and VM’s, have meant so much to me. If I did in fact, teach you a lesson about giving, it is one you have paid forward a thousand times over. Merry Christmas, my friend.”

The Rock has been rumored for a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and WWE has discussed the idea of him making an appearance at the Royal Rumble match next month.