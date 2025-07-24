Ted DiBiase Jr.’s Trial Delayed to 2026 Amid New Evidence

Ted DiBiase Jr. has secured a significant delay in his federal criminal trial—one that could meaningfully impact the trajectory of the case. Originally slated to begin this summer, DiBiase’s trial was postponed after his legal team filed a motion on July 2, citing late-arriving evidence. According to the defense, the U.S. government turned over “72 videos of MDHS ‘Law of 16’ trainings”—more than 47 hours of footage—just two months before trial.

They argue this footage shows that “Mr. DiBiase performed a substantial amount of work under the alleged ‘sham’ contracts” and should be considered “directly exculpatory evidence.” On July 8, the court granted the delay, moving the trial date to January 6, 2026.

DiBiase is facing a lengthy list of charges in connection to the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal. These include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning federal programs, and four counts of money laundering. If convicted on all counts, DiBiase could face up to 45 years in prison and $1 million in fines.

Ted’s brother Brett has already pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the United States as part of a group of conspirators. Their father, Ted Sr., who is also named in the documents, has claimed that his family is being unfairly targeted due to their fame.

The prosecution argues that Ted Jr. received money for contracts for programs that he did not deliver on. Instead, they allege that the money he was supposed to use to help those in need was spent on personal items such as a house, a boat, and a vehicle, with no meaningful services delivered.