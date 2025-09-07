Ted DiBiase Recovering After Fall Leaves Him Bruised & Black-Eyed

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. is recovering after a fall at an airport left him bloodied and with a black eye. On his “Everybody’s Got A Pod” poddcast, DiBiase shared that he fell when rushing through the airport and tripping over a child that had fallen while playing.

On the pod, DiBiase shared his black eye and added that there’s still plenty of bruising down his right side. DiBiase was grateful to not suffer any broken ribs, an injury that the Million Dollar Man has suffered in the past.

The former WWE World Champion was also grateful for a gate attendant that offered a rag to help clean his bleeding face. Summing up the unfortunate experience, Ted tried to see the funny side of things.

“You talk about the embarrassment, right? The Million Dollar Man, you know, takes a big bump in the Atlanta airport.“

DiBiase is certainly going to be sore for some time, but this situation could have been much worse. Now, the WWE Hall of Famer will need to focus on his recovery, and watching his footing the next time he’s at the airport.