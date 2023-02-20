Teddy Long Says Cody Rhodes Can Outshine John Cena Any Day

Teddy Long believes that Cody Rhodes has the ability to outshine someone like John Cena any day.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recently took part in an interview with Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta, where he was asked about Cody Rhodes and his current rise to the top of the WWE card since making his return.

Long had nothing but praise for “The American Nightmare,” going as far as saying that Rhodes could outshine WWE legend John Cena “any day.”

“In my opinion, I think Cody Rhodes can certainly outshine John Cena any day. He’s a great competitor. I’ve known Cody Rhodes since he was a little bitty boy playing on the softball team.

“His father, Dusty Rhodes, God rest his soul, gave me my first job, so I never will forget that, but Cody Rhodes, I guarantee you, will outshine John Cena any day.”

Rhodes has certainly had a tremendous run since returning to WWE. He made a surprise return to the company last year at WrestleMania, being revealed as Seth Rollins‘ surprise opponent at the event.

This marked the beginning of a tremendous rivalry between the pair, which ultimately ended with a pectoral injury for Rhodes that forced him to be sidelined for the next several months.

Rhodes made his triumphant return at the Royal Rumble last month, winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match and punching his ticket to the WrestleMania 39 main event.

Now, he’s slated to headline the card against Roman Reigns, challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. If he wins, he’ll be the first of his family to win a WWE World Title.

