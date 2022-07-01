Tessa Blanchard Making Her In-Ring Return Later This Month

Former IMPACT world champion Tessa Blanchard is making her return to the ring later this month.

The indie promotion Hurricane Pro Wrestling announced that Blanchard will be competing at their event on Saturday, July 16 at Ford Park in Beaumont, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on the Title Match Network. Her opponent is Miranda Alize.

Blanchard won’t be the only big name on the show. Steph De Lander (Persia Pirotta), Lady Frost, Chandler Hopkins, Ryan Davidson and more will round out the card.

This is Blanchard’s first matchup since September 12th 2020, when she dropped the Warrior Wrestling Women’s championship to Kyle Rae. As previously reported she was set to be a key player in WOW (Women of Wrestling), with new episodes set to air on ViacomCBS in the fall. However, Blanchard had more behavior issues leading to yet another falling out with a promotion so her involvement with WOW going forward seems to be non-existent, nor was she in the trailer fort this upcoming season.

As a reminder Blanchard’s future has been unpredictable since her controversial exit from IMPACT in March 2020 when other female wrestlers accused her of bullying and racism, something the former world champion denied. Rumors had circulated that AEW was interested at one point, but nothing ever came of that.

We’ll keep you updated on Blanchard’s future.