Tessa Blanchard Seemingly Responds To Reports Of Tension With WOW

It appears Tessa Blanchard has shared a post in response to a report regarding her future with Women of Wrestling.

On May 4, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that the relationship between Tessa and WOW had gotten rocky ahead of the promotion’s return tapings. The report noted that many have been none too pleased with Tessa after she “tore apart” Samantha Sage verbally during an April workshop class.

As a result, it’s been said that the acting classes were canceled until further notice. Another source claimed that Tessa is no longer in charge of training talent and has been replaced by Selina Majors.

Standing Up for Your Beliefs

Tessa Blanchard took to her Instagram Stories shortly after the report surfaced. In the story, she shared a post with an interesting quote:

“When standing up for your beliefs becomes a matter of great inconvenience, will you stand anyway?”

Tessa Blanchard: Lightning Rod for Controversy

Per the Fightful report, a source implied that Tessa will only be able to find work in Mexico going forward. One former WOW star is under the impression that Tessa is gone from the company but that isn’t a confirmation.

When WOW first announced its relaunch, Tessa was at the forefront as one of the promotion’s biggest stars. Having scored a deal with ViacomCBS, many questioned WOW for putting faith in Blanchard despite past accusations of her toxic behavior.

Blanchard has denied accusations of racism and bullying, which were brought about in early 2020. She also had a nasty split from Impact Wrestling while she was the promotion’s world champion.