Scott Steiner’s infamous ‘Steiner Math’ promo is iconic in the world of pro wrestling, and has now expanded beyond the squared circle. At this year’s Classic Tetris World Championship (CWTC), champion Justin “Fractal” Yu channelled Big Poppa Pump to guarantee his victory.

Yu certainly has the credentials to back up his bravado. The American is one of five CTWC competitors to reach the finals on multiple occassions. In 2023, he would the CWTC Championship, and has earned close to $40,000 from his total winnings.

Steiner’s promo came as part of the Sacrifice 2008 pay-per-view, in which he guaranteed victory in a triple threat match which would include Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle. Instead, Big Poppa Pump came up short, proving that even mathematics bows to the wills of the Olympian and the Samoan Submission Machine.

While Steiner lost his match, his promo is infamous and has even been referenced by his nephew in WWE. Once again, the WWE Hall of Famer’s promo has entertained fans.