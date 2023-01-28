AEW Theme Song Plays at WWE’s Royal Rumble Super Store

Everybody loves The Acclaimed, AEW‘s reigning world tag team champions – even the guy who was in charge of the music playing at WWE‘s Royal Rumble Super Store

The Royal Rumble Super Store has been open since January 26 at the Alamodome and is presented by Credit One Bank. Fans who are in town for the Rumble can purchase merchandise, check out iconic WWE memorabilia and participate in autograph signings presented by Fiterman Sports A correspondent on the ground in San Antonio wrote in to tell us that it’s an attraction that’s definitely worth checking out if you attend a big WWE PPV weekend.

On Friday night, a few customers who were in attendance mentioned on social media that the Acclaimed’s entrance theme music was playing at the store while ‘members of the WWE Universe’ were shopping.

According to Twitter user @BosniazFinest28, “the guy who came to turn it off said he got screwed by his Spotify playlist.”

Here’s the footage:

? Yo, listen! The Acclaimed's theme music was playing at the #RoyalRumble Super Store last night #EverybodyLovesTheAcclaimedpic.twitter.com/a1LZ3Wzkz6 — SEScoops (@sescoops) January 28, 2023

Scissor Me Daddy Ass

The Acclaimed was represented at another WWE event just miles away from the Royal Rumble Super Store. On Friday’s SmackDown, a fan of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens who had great seats proudly held a sign that reads, “Scissor Me Daddy Ass!”