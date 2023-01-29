The Bloodline Lays Out Sami Zayn at WWE Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns made his latest title defense as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion against Kevin Owens, a rematch two years in the making. However, it was the post-match angle that had people talking.

The title match at Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event featured a back and forth affair to start things off. Although Owens got the upper hand after hitting a back splash on the floor, Reigns took over with a slower pace.

Owens did manage to hit a frog splash off the apron to the floor before getting back into the ring where Reigns connected with a powerbomb for 2. Reigns missed a spear, leading to a superkick and swanton bomb by Owens for 2. Owens missed a moonsault and Reigns hit a spear for 2. There was a referee bump. Although Zayn got a chair as Reigns asked him to do so, Owens managed to hit a stunner for 2. Reigns speared him through the barricade, bounced Owens’ head off the steel steps and hit a spear for the win.

Post-match, The Bloodline beat down Owens. Zayn pleaded with Reigns to top the attack. Reigns wanted Zayn to hit Owens with the chair. Zayn hit Reigns in the back. Reigns, Solo and Jimmy Uso beat down Zayn, but Jey walked out.

In recent months, Owens has been a thorn in the side of Reigns and The Bloodline. At Survivor Series: WarGames, Owens was on the opposite team, although he fell short thanks to Sami Zayn.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble event, Owens and Reigns battled in a Last Man Standing bout, but dealt with interference from The Bloodline and other factors, eventually leading to his loss against “The Tribal Chief.”