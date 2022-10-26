The Boogeyman Set to Return to WWE Programming This Week

The Boogeyman is set to make his long-awaited WWE return this week as Halloween approaches.

He has been very active on social media as of late with fans trying to return to the company and now it appears that The Boogeyman has gotten his wish. The Boogeyman will appear on WWE programming this week a few days before Halloween.

It’s that time of year again ?HAPPY HALLOWEEN ?#WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN CMIN2GETCHA ? pic.twitter.com/sRPA8Oo2JS — BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) October 5, 2022

The Boogeyman Will Return to WWE on The Bump

WWE legend The Boogeyman will make his triumphant return to the company tomorrow at 1 PM. The Boogeyman will join stars Liv Morgan and Shotzi on WWE’s The Bump tomorrow afternoon. It will be interesting to see if he makes an appearance on RAW or SmackDown as well.

The Boogeyman is currently on a legends contract with the company but has made it known that he wants to return to television on social media. He recently posted on Twitter that he wants to face Bray Wyatt following his return at the Extreme Rules PLE.

Shotzi hosted the NXT Halloween Havoc over the weekend and recently teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to battle Damage CTRL. The team fell short of capturing the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Liv Morgan lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the Premium Live Event. Since losing the title, Liv’s attitude has completely changed. The 28-year-old attacked Sonya Deville backstage and Powerbombed her through a table on a recent episode of SmackDown. She went on to defeat Sonya in a singles match last week on the blue brand and hit her with a Superplex onto a stack of chairs after the match.