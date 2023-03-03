“The Business Is Dead” – Seth Rollins On Logan Paul

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins has weighed in on controversial YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul once again.

Rumors continue to swirl of a Paul vs. Rollins bout at WrestleMania. Back at the Royal Rumble, ‘The Maverick’ sent ‘The Architect’ packing from the match. During a later interview with Pat McAfee, Rollins proceeded to trash Paul.

To top it all off, Logan Paul cost Rollins last month’s US Champion Elimination Chamber bout. The feud has continued to bubble away on RAW, as ‘The Monday Night Messiah’ has butted heads with The Miz over his connection to ‘The Maverick’ from last year.

Rollins’ disdain for the PRIME Hydration co-founder is only growing, as evidenced by his recent appearance on After the Bell.

Seth Rollins Questions The “Long-Term Value” Of Logan Paul

When asked about Logan Paul, Rollins was immensely critical of vlogging as a whole. Questioning what entertainers such as Paul actually bring to the table, Rollins expressed concern with its potential impact on professional wrestling.

“This idea that you can just, poof, pop on your camera, film yourself, do some crap on social media, and become a star and have some worth in the world is for me, maybe I’m a crotchety old man, but I don’t understand what value you’re giving back to the world. And the Logan Paul situation, I don’t understand what long-term value he’s gonna be able to give back to us.” Seth Rollins

‘The Visionary’, who owns a wrestling school, opined that Paul’s unconventional entry into pro wrestling could set a bad precedent. He explained that he’d much rather his students enter the business in a more traditional, ring-focused way, steadily working their way up the card.

“That [having a contract] doesn’t make you an ambassador for the business. That’s not what wrestling is. And I don’t want my students, I own a wrestling school, I don’t want the next generation of kids coming up in the business thinking that’s how you make it in professional wrestling because if everybody follows that model, the business is dead.” Seth Rollins

While it’s likely much of this was in kayfabe given their angle on TV, Rollins’ words are scathing nonetheless.

