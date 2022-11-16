The Dynamite Kid’s Nephews, Thomas & Mark Billington, Sign With MLW

The Billington Bulldogs (Thomas and Mark Billington) have signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW).

Alicia Atout made the news during the first episode of MLW Insider, which aired on November 15.

Thomas and Mark are the nephews of The Dynamite Kid. Atout stated that they have been training with Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Bret Hart before announcing the duo will be in action at MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7.

The Billington Bulldogs’ Background

They made their promotional debut at the Fightland taping on October 30, where they joined forces with Smith Jr. to face the Bomaye Fight Club trio of Alex Kane, Myron Reed & Mr. Thomas.

Before joining MLW, the tag team worked for various promotions in Canada and the United Kingdom, including Real Canadian Wrestling and Pro 2 Wrestling.

The promotion also announced today that Billie Starkz would make her debut at MLW Blood & Thunder. On Thursday’s episode of MLW Fusion, Killer Kross and Davey Richards, among other stars, will compete as the current season was taped months ago.

The Dynamite Kid was ahead of his time with his in-ring style and got over as a result. With his cousin Davey Boy Smith, he was also known for being one half of the tag team, The British Bulldogs.