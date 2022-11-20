The Elite Fall Short in Return Match Against Death Triangle at AEW Full Gear

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) made their return to AEW television when they challenged Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fénix) for the Trios Titles at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The Elite made their entrance to “Carry On My Wayward Son.” The fans chanted “Fu*k CM Punk” at the beginning of the bout. The match saw Omega work the majority of it and he had some good exchanges with PAC. Omega and Nick Jackson hit outside dives throughout the bout. Matt with a springboard DDT onto the apron to Rey.

Nick with a springboard hurricanrana to Penta off the top rope to the floor. Rey got a hammer when the referee was knocked down, but he tossed it away. Omega hit the V-Trigger to Rey then Tiger Driver 98 for 2. Moments later, Omega with the V-Trigger to Rey then went for the Tiger Driver, but Rey hit him in the head with the hammer after PAC gave it to him for the win.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Death Triangle successfully defended the AEW Trios Titles against Top Flight and AR Fox.

After Death Triangle successfully defended the AEW Trios Titles against Top Flight and AR Fox, In a promo, PAC made reference to The Elite’s recent videos teasing a comeback and claimed to know what the videos were all about. PAC advised them to attend Full Gear if they wished to make a return. After PAC ended his promo, a Full Gear graphic with The Elite and Death Triangle fully displayed next to one another came on the video screen to set up the match.

Following CM Punk’s remarks from a media scrum held after All Out in September, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were suspended from AEW after they, CM Punk, and Ace Steel got into a brawl. The Elite have since been reinstated as a result of an investigation, and in recent weeks, videos have surfaced hinting at their return.