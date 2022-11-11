The Elite Filming AEW Reality Show While Awaiting Television Return

Although The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) have yet to make their return to AEW television, they have been backstage at recent AEW Dynamite events.

As previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery is filming a behind-the-scenes reality TV show with AEW, although at the time, the talent involved in the show was unknown.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that filming is underway, and it’s believed The Elite will be featured on the show. This may explain why the trio has been backstage at recent events before returning to TV following their suspension.

Latest Development

(via AEW)

Meltzer wrote, “They are now filming the AEW reality show each week, starting with the 11/2 show in Baltimore. I believe the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are part of the show, which may be why they have been in despite not appearing on the television show. At least when the show was conceived, they were a part of it.”

The Elite hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since capturing the Trios Championships at the All Out PPV on September 4th. They were suspended and stripped of the titles due to their involvement in the ‘Brawl Out’ situation with Ace Steel and CM Punk.

In recent weeks, vignettes have aired teasing the trio’s return, leading many fans to believe that The Elite will finally be returning at the Full Gear PPV on November 19th.