The Elite Rumored for Big Match at AEW Full Gear 2022

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) have yet to make their return to AEW television, although they have been backstage at recent Dynamite events.

The top tag team has been away from AEW since the All Out brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel. At All Out, they won the AEW Trios Championships, but they were stripped of the titles because of their suspension.

However, there have been indications that The Elite is on their way back to television as there have been vignettes promoting the “deletion” of the Bucks and Omega in addition to The Young Bucks and Omega being added back to television commercials for Dynamite and Rampage.

The Match

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that other stuff teased for Full Gear “is Penta & Pac & Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega & Young Bucks for the trios titles (I’ve heard this is probable but not 100 percent).”

A Trios Title match has yet to be confirmed for the event, nor who the champions will defend against, but with the Full Gear pay-per-view event taking place next Saturday (November 19th), the match will be announced soon.

Jon Moxley defending the World Title against MJF will serve as the main event.