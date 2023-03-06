The Gunn Club Retain Tag Team Titles, FTR Return at AEW Revolution

AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunn Club (Colten Gunn & Austin Gunn) put their titles on the line in a fatal 4-way bout at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The other teams involved in the match were The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster), Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, and Orange Cassidy & Danhausen.

The match saw everyone get in their spots early on. They brought in Singh for a staredown with Danhausen, who hit him in the nuts and Billy Gunn hit the fameasser. There was a near fall when Jarrett and Lethal used a weapon and hit Caste rin the face before Jarrett connected with the stroke. Caster threatened to hit Jarrett with the guitar. The Gunns went over with their finisher on Danhausen.

Post-match, FTR made their return by laying out The Gunns, indicating a future title match.

The Gunn Club defeated The Acclaimed on Dynamite: Championship Fight Night on February 8, 2023, in El Paso, Texas to win the titles.

