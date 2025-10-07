The Hardy Boyz Unify TNA And NXT Tag Team Championships At ShowDown

The Hardy Boyz have once again cemented their legacy in professional wrestling history. On the special “NXT vs. TNA Showdown” episode of WWE NXT, Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated the NXT Tag Team Champions, DarkState (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin), in a Championship Unification Match.

The victory means The Hardys are now the unified TNA World and NXT Tag Team Champions, a historic moment in the ongoing crossover between the two promotions. This is the first time the legendary duo has ever held the NXT Tag Team Championships, adding another prestigious accolade to their already Hall of Fame-worthy careers.

The historic match kicked off the highly anticipated ShowDown event. The Hardys were accompanied to the ringside area by their legendary rivals, The Dudley Boyz (Team 3D), and TNA President Carlos Silva. Before the bell could even ring, all four members of the DarkState faction ambushed The Hardys, but the veteran team fought them off to officially start the match.

After a hard-fought battle that saw Jeff Hardy make a hot tag to his brother after a spectacular Whisper in the Wind, the tide turned in their favor. Matt Hardy delivered a series of Twists of Fate to both members of DarkState, setting up Jeff to hit a decisive Swanton Bomb for the pinfall victory.