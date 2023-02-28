WrestleMania 39 Host Revealed On Raw

The Miz will be hosting WrestleMania 39.

The A-Lister hosted The Miz TV segment on this week’s episode of Raw. During the show he revealed that he has been chosen to host the Show of Shows this year.

However, before he could celebrate the announcement, the former world champion was interrupted by Seth Rollins. The Visionary asked to be connected to Logan Paul.

When Rollins was refused, he attacked The Miz. The Architect then used Miz’s phone to call Paul and challenged the YouTube star to confront him next week.

WrestleMania 39 Match Card

A total of 4 matches have officially been confirmed so far for WrestleMania this year. Here is the updated match card for the show:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match : Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Some of the rumored matches for the show include Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs The Usos, John Cena vs. Austin Theory, Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins and more.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will be taking place from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1 & 2.