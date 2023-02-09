The Miz to Play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

WWE Raw Superstar The Miz will be trading the ring for the basketball court as part of an NBA All-Star Celebrity game later this month.

On Twitter, the two-time WWE Champion’s participation was confirmed by the official NBA account, and he will be part of Team Ryan, named for Utah Jazz President Ryan Smith.

The Game will air on ESPN on February 17.

Team Ryan

The Miz’s success in WWE has been well-documented, but he’ll be playing with some heavy hitters.

While WWE’s resident A-lister will be the only wrestler on his team, other sporting stars include Football wide receiver Calvin Johnson, and baseball player Albert Pujols.

Singer Kane Brown will be playing on Team Ryan, as will as Puerto Rican sensation Ozuna, and rapper Codae.

From the world of television, Brazilian presenter Marcus Mion will be playing alongside actor Sinqua Walls and Guillermo Rodriguez of Jimmy Kimmel fame.

The team will also include some Basketball talent including Phoenix Mercury star Diamond Deshields and the NCAA’s Everett Osborne.

Team Dwayne

Team Ryan will face some stiff competition from Team Dwayne, coached by minority owner Dwyane Wade.

From the world of music, the team will be represented by singer Nicky Jam, Janelle Monáe, and 21 Savage.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj will align with YouTuber Jesser and Shang Chi star Simu Liu, as well as Indian actor Ranveer Singh.

Tennis star Frances Tiafoe will give the team some speed, alongside the NFL’s DK Metcalf, basketball star Arike Ogunbowale and Peloton instructor/Puma athlete Alex Toussaint.