The Miz Touts Himself as WWE’s Ultimate Utility Player

The Miz sees himself as a “jack of all trades” who can fill any role WWE needs him to fill.

When WWE needed a tag team partner for Logan Paul at WrestleMania, they called The Miz. When Cody Rhodes wrestles his first match on WWE Raw in six years, he’s fighting The Miz.

Whether it’s the main event of WrestleMania, an appearance on the red carpet or starring in his own reality TV shows, The Miz is always delivers.

The Awesome One recently spoke with the Detroit News to promote Monday’s WWE Raw from the Little Cesars Arena. During his conversation with Adam Graham, The Miz said his range and flexibility have kept him relevant since he joined WWE in 2004.

“I would say my role in the company now is as a person who can develop newcomers but also be in the main event, or help the main event out, or be on the mid-card. I can be anywhere.” – The Miz

Not only is The Miz a versatile on-screen performer; he’s also a pretty humble guy.

“I’m always good, 100% awesome, all day, everyday of my life,” says The Miz. “When you have two beautiful daughters who are healthy and happy and you have an amazing wife, I think you’re pretty happy.”

The Miz battles Cody Rhodes tonight on WWE Raw.

Head over to DetroitNews.com to read their full interview with The Miz.