The New Beginning in Osaka Results: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi, Loser Leaves Japan Match

New Japan Pro Wrestling held its event The New Beginning in Osaka, on Feb. 11 at the Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan.

The event had the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defend his title against Shingo Takagi. Okada’s match also marks the first title defense of his current reign. Another match on the card will have Jay White against Hikuleo in a Loser Leaves Japan match. Both wrestlers are rumored to be leaving NJPW, with the possibility of entering free agency.

The New Beginning in Osaka aired live on NJPW World. Fans can watch the event on video on demand by subscribing to NJPW World for $9.99.

If you would like more results for this week’s events in wrestling, please check back on our results section.

Highlights from The New Beginning In Osaka

Lio Rush Challenges Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Hikuleo def. Jay White in Loser Leaves Japan Match

(C) Tama Tonga def. El Phantasmo- Never Openweight Championship match

(C) Kazuchika Okada def. Shingo Takagi- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match

The New Beginning In Osaka Results