WWE Tag Team Negotiated an Interesting Stipulation in their Contracts

Competition among promotions is always good for the workers. It appears that The OC have taken advantage of the rivalry of AEW and WWE.

The duo of Gallows and Anderson weren’t seen at Royal Rumble last month. They missed the following Raw episode as well, making people wonder about their status.

Wrestling Journalist Sean Ross Sapp hosted the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Hardy talked about the advantages of the AEW schedule. Sapp then revealed that The OC have negotiated a similar clause in their contract:

“People were asking why The Good Brothers were not at the Rumble or at Raw. In their new deals they said if you’re not going to use us, we don’t want to be there.” – Sean Ross Sapp

“Just don’t send us there. [With] all due respect we will do our jobs but we don’t want to be there for not being used, and WWE said okay,”

This wasn’t the case previously as there are many stories of WWE bringing in talents to tapings for months without using them.

Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE in October 2022 after a two-year absence. They reunited with AJ Styles and started feuding with The Judgement Day.

