The Rock Will Be A Presenter at 2023 Grammy Awards

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson continues to rack up the accolades outside of the ring.

On February 1, the Recording Academy announced that Dwayne Johnson will be one of the award presenters at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

? @TheRock will take the stage at 2023 #GRAMMYs to present the most prestigious award in music!



? Join us this Sunday Feb. 5th at 5pm PT/ 8pm ET on @CBS: https://t.co/43XUxdilYo pic.twitter.com/MVYeRCkyBb — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 1, 2023

The Rock himself took to Twitter to comment on the honor to present ‘the most prestigious award in music’.

“An absolute honor to present the most prestigious award in music. What a stage. What a night, what a celebration of music, and amazing performances! Join us THIS SUN! *breakin’ out the tequila early,” Johnson tweeted.

Other notable presenters for the 2023 Grammy Awards are:

Jill Biden (First Lady of the United States)

Viola Davis (Actress)

Billy Crystal (Actor)

James Corden (TV Personality)

Cardi B (Recording Artist)

Olivia Rodrigo (Recording Artist)

Shania Twain (Recording Artist)

The Rock’s Rumored Wrestling Future

Despite being rumored for nearly the entirety of Roman Reigns’ title reign, it doesn’t appear as if Dwayne Johnson will be clashing with his cousin at WrestleMania 39.

Although a Hollywood ending to Rock and Reigns would make sense, it looks like Rock won’t be competing in 2023. However, its been reported that he hasn’t ruled out a match with the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

The 2023 Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California at 7:00 p.m. EDT/4:00 p.m. PDT on CBS and Paramount Plus.

SEScoops will provide any updates on Dwayne Johnson’s status with WWE. While it’s not likely to occur in 2023, a showdown between Rock and Reigns could very well happen at WrestleMania 40.