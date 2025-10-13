The Rock Confirms Having ‘Influence’ On Booking Of John Cena’s Final WWE Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has provided some insight into the decision-making process for John Cena’s final match, stating that the ultimate choice of opponent rests in the hands of Cena himself. The Rock, who sits on the Board of Directors for WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, acknowledged that he has some influence on the booking but made it clear that after a 20-plus year career, Cena has earned the right to decide who he will face in his retirement match. The historic final bout is scheduled for a special Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington D.C.

Appearing on the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, The Rock was asked who Cena’s final opponent could be.

“I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it. But really it’s just, it’s whoever John wants. Really, that’s what it comes down to. Whoever he wants. It’s not me or Nick Khan or Triple H. It’s just, it’s whoever John wants. That guy has earned it. And you know what? The best part about John is he comes as advertised. So who you think he is, that’s who he is. And he’s a good dude. And I love that guy. No, he’s a good dude, man. And kind. He’s really cool.”

While an opponent has not yet been officially announced by WWE, it is widely expected that Cena will face “The Ring General,” GUNTHER. A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that GUNTHER is the currently planned opponent, and that an on-screen tournament may be held to determine the challenger, with GUNTHER slated to win.