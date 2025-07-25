The Rock on Hulk Hogan: Thank You for the House, Brother

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has addressed the passing of Hulk Hogan, delivering an emotional and deeply personal tribute to his fellow icon of the ring. On social media, Johnson shared a lengthy tribute, making reference to their past both in and out of the ring.

“In 1984, I gave you your ‘HULKSTER’ headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden — I was the lucky kid who caught it when you threw it into the crowd… A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a ‘thanks kid.’ And that meant the world to that little 12-year-old boy.”

Fast forward 17 years, and Johnson—now The Rock—found himself face-to-face with his childhood hero in the main event of WrestleMania 18.



“Just 17 years later, and still a kid at the age of 29 years old — I’m standing in the middle of the ring and facing you — one of my wrestling heroes in the main event of WRESTLEMANIA… Just listen and FEEL that crowd go ELECTRIC… all for you. I’ve never felt anything like that in my entire wrestling career.”

While it was The Rock who stood tall in their first of two one-on-one encounters, Johnson remembered how Hogan’s return and presence made the match a must-see.

“You may have ‘passed the torch’ to me that night, but you, my friend… you ‘drew the house,’ meaning you sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan.”

Johnson ended with a pertient thank-you to the man who helped pave the way for himself and so many others.

“From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever… Thank you for the house, brother… Thank you, for the house.”

Johnson’s tribute is one of several that has poured in for Hogan following his death at the age of 71. While Hulk Hogan may no longer be with us, his legacy lives on in those he touched.