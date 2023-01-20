The Rock No Longer Expected to Compete at WWE WrestleMania 39 (Report)

Plans for The Rock to compete at this year’s WrestleMania are seemingly on the back burner, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Rock hasn’t competed for WWE since 2016, when he got a six-second victory over Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

It has been rumored for some time that the Great One would be returning this year to face his cousin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Rock

Reigns Vs. Rock is certainly a match worthy of headlining WrestleMania, but is unlikely to happen this year.

Dave Meltzer reports that The Rock has informed WWE that he does not believe he has enough time to get in adequate shape for WrestleMania.

Unless The Rock changes his mind within the next few days, a match between himself and Reigns won’t happen this year.

The report adds that even if a match doesn’t happen this year, he remains open to doing something with WWE in the future.

It is added that Rock’s involvement with next weekend’s Royal Rumble is “considered less likely than a few months ago.”

Meltzer also suggests the possibility that there is “something” being kept from everyone backstage.

Backup

The Rock may not be competing at this year’s WrestleMania after all, but WWE still has a plan without the People’s Champion.

In the Observer, Meltzer writes that WWE “has always had a backup direction” and always knew that The Rock was never a guarantee.

Without The Rock, the arguable favorite to win the Men’s Rumble match is Cody Rhodes, whose return was announced during RAW.