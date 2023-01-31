The Rock Not Competing at WrestleMania 39 “Not a Work” – Door Remains Open for 2024 (Report)

Is Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson being honest when he says that he doesn’t feel he’s ready for a match at WrestleMania 39?

In a word, yes.

For years, fans have speculated on a possible match between the People’s Champion and his cousin Roman Reigns.

It was reported last year that WWE was actively pursuing the match for this year’s WrestleMania 39 event.

Not a Work

Earlier this month, it was reported that Johnson had informed WWE that he did not feel like he could get in an adequate ring shape in time for WrestleMania.

Of course, this statement has caused fans to believe he is going to compete, and that this claim is just to try and throw fans off the proverbial ‘scent.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that when The Rock says he’s not wrestling, he means it.

“Dwayne could be there [WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California] in some form or fashion. I mean there are some people going ‘don’t you think it’s a swerve?’ It’s not a swerve. I mean I’ve been told this for a while. Of course, there’s always the idea that maybe, there’s a secret. Like the Pat McAfee thing [referencing the commentator’s return at last Saturday’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.] Only a few people know about that. But we’re past that point.

“Cody won the Royal Rumble, he’s getting that championship match. It ain’t going to be Dwayne anymore.” Dave Meltzer.

Other Plans

The Rock could still appear at WWE’s showcase of the immortals, even if a match is off the table.

On his show, Meltzer reiterated that Johnson will not be wrestling at WrestleMania 39, but said the option remains open for down the line.

“Dwayne’s not wrestling anyone else on this show. Unless it’s a three-second match like he did with [Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.] He could go do that. He could do an angle if he wants to. But he did not feel like he had the time [to prepare for a match.] Which is basically what the story was. He did not feel that he had the time to get in the shape he needed to be in to do a WrestleMania-caliber main event. And the door is open for next year, if he has more time.”

Johnson’s seven-second win over Rowan in 2016 was an attempt for the Brahma Bull to set the record for the fastest victory at a WrestleMania.

