The Rock’s People Elbow Part Of NFL Madden 26

The Rock floored countless opponents with the People’s Elbow, which is today one of wrestling’s most iconic moves. Now the attack has moved from the ring to the gridiron as part of Madden ’26. In footage shared online, a member of the New York Giants hits the legendary move as a taunt after finding the end zone.

THE PEOPLE'S ELBOW IS IN MADDEN 26??? pic.twitter.com/4j91HTbhng — Mills (@MillsTwitch) August 16, 2025

This isn’t the first connection between WWE and the world of Madden. Brock Lesnar appeared in Madden NFL 06, making him the only individual to have appeared as a playable character in WWE, Madden, and UFC video games. Lesnar’s appearance followed a real-life stint in Minnesota Vikings training camp.

Roman Reigns made an intriguing appearance in Madden NFL 24—but not as a playable character in the traditional sense. Instead, he was included as part of the Reel Deals promotion within Madden’s Ultimate Team (MUT) mode. This allowed players to collect and use digital cards representing Reigns in team-building challenges rather than playing as him on the field.

Whether it be in the ring or on the big screen, The Rock is a true star of entertainment. Now, the Brahma Bull’s presence has reached the world of NFL video games.