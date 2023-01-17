The Rock Talks Potential WWE Sale, Big Challenge New Owners Would Face

The Rock has offered up his reaction to rumors of a potential WWE sale going around.

Since the return of Vince McMahon to the WWE’s Board Of Directors, reports have been circulating suggesting that McMahon’s return is centered around the intention to help facilitate a trade of the company.

No deal has been made official just yet, however, during a recent interview with on CNBC’s “Squawk In The Street” show, WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson offered his thoughts on the matter.

“Well, I can tell you this, I can tell you it’s an exciting brand. It’s a brand that I’ve been fortunate enough to have tremendous success in over the decades. We’ve seen tremendous success over the years. I think it’s a very attractive company.

“I’m excited, and I wish Vince [McMahon] and that company all the best. I think with the world of professional wrestling and the world of WWE it’s so unique. The fan base is very large and very passionate, and there’s nothing like the WWE.

“I think with the new owners if there are new owners, and acquirers that are going to come in, I think they have to share that same passion that Vince has for the company and for the world of pro wrestling, which isn’t always easy to do. – The Rock

“With a company like this, it’s been so incredibly successful over the years, a sale and acquisition could be very complicated, but there’s that unique added anchor to this I believe to this that Vince feels where you gotta find the right buyer who still has that passion and love for this very unique world.”

While it has been several years since The Rock last competed inside the WWE’s ring, it’s heavily believed that WWE is attempting to secure him for a massive bout at WrestleMania 39 later this year.

The idea being having The Rock face off against current Unified WWE Champion Roman Reigns at “The Show Of Shows.” However, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not that match will actually come to fruition when it’s all said and done.

