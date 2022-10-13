The Rock Reacts To Recent Backstage Changes In WWE

The Rock has offered up his thoughts on the recent backstage changes that have gone on within WWE.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock was asked about the recent changes that have gone on within WWE backstage. He called it an “interesting shift” that the company is going through, praising their ability to pivot.

“What an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways, but when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, that form or fashion, especially in that business, you gotta have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have.”

Particularly, The Rock pointed to Roman Reigns and The Usos as being particularly impressive as of late.

“With Roman, I think he’s doing a pretty good job, and the boys too, the Usos too.”

Recently, the creative leadership within WWE has taken a major turn. Amidst sexual misconduct allegations against longtime WWE CEO Vince McMahon, “The Chairman Of The Board” was forced to step down from the position, allowing Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan to step up as co-CEOs.

Shortly after, investigations into the allegations began, and McMahon retired from WWE altogether. This left the creative reigns to former WWE Champion and McMahon’s son-in-law Triple H.

Since the change, the general reception from fans and backstage talent has been mostly positive.

Quotes via 411Mania