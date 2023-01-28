Potential Update on The Rock’s Status for Royal Rumble Tonight

The Rock has been long rumored for a match against Roman Reigns. Despite recent discouraging updates, people have been holding on hope for the Great One to make surprise appearance somewhere on the road to WrestleMania. His latest post however, suggests that he won’t be showing up at least at Royal Rumble.

The Great One recently shared a video on his Instagram account. The footage shows him shooting a scene for his upcoming Christmas movie late on Friday night:

“2 am on a Friday night and we’re still going strong. May not look very sexy right now but in our Christmas movie, this will become a thing of beauty.”

Red One is an upcoming Christmas action movie featuring The Rock, Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons among others. The film is said to reimagine the holiday mythology but the plot for it has not been revealed yet.

The Rock vs Roman Reigns?

It’s been established before that The Rock cannot risk taking part in active competition while shooting a movie. The risk of potential injury can cause the insurance costs to skyrocket and put financial pressure on the producers. During an active shooting session, even a non-wrestling appearance seems out of question.

The Rock had been the frontrunner for ending Roman Reigns’ record-breaking championship reign for long. People expected this match to take place at WrestleMania 39. These plans seem to be off the table after the former world champion informed WWE that he won’t be able to get in shape for a match in time.

Would you like to see The Rock making an appearance on the road to WrestleMania if he doesn’t wrestle Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in comments.