The Rock’s Family Wants Him Back in WWE, “Including His Mama”

WWE fans hope that one day The Rock will return to the company. Now we know that his own family would like to see him make his comeback.

The Rock is one of the busiest celebrities in Hollywood. When he is not acting in a blockbuster film, he works on projects like running the XFL. However, it hasn’t stopped wrestling fans from wishing he’d work in WWE again.

For several months, people questioned if The Rock would be involved in WrestleMania 39 in April. WWE would’ve liked him to appear at WrestleMania if he could. Triple H has shared that the door is always open for him to return, but he couldn’t commit this year due to his availability. While fans want to see him compete again, his family also hopes to see The Rock back in wrestling.

In an interview with Insider, Tamina revealed that she and his entire family are looking forward to one day seeing him entertain wrestling again. Insider’s Alan Dawson transcribed the following quote.

“All of us, including his mama, want him to come back,” Tamina said. “I feel like everybody wants him to return,” said Tamina. She also added that The Rock could make his comeback and still be in his element as a performer.

Chances of The Rock Making A Return

Although The Rock isn’t able to participate in this year’s WrestleMania, Triple H has shared that there are no hard feelings. WWE has a relationship with him that they ask, but they aren’t pressuring the Hollywood star to say yes or no. It also seems WWE feels confident in its plan for WrestleMania 39 and is already looking forward to a successful event.

The WWE can contact him for next year’s 40th anniversary of WrestleMania, which will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to IMDB, The Rock has two films in production, but their progress is unclear. While it’s not a high chance, his schedule could make his decision easier to make his long-awaited return to WWE.