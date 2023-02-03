The Rock’s Mother Ata Johnson Involved in Serious Car Accident

Dwayne Johnson’s mother is fortunate to be alive after being involved in a serious vehicular accident.

On Instagram, the Hollywood A-Lister shared a photo of his mother’s wrecked Cadillac Escalade that suffered heavy damage to the front passenger side.

“Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night.” The Rock.

In his post, Johnson said his mom is doing okay, and spoke about his mother’s tenacity, as she has survived lung cancer, a tough marriage, and an attempt to take her own life.

The Brahma Bull also encouraged fans to hug their parents hard “cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get.”

Ata Johnson is Dwayne’s remaining parent, after the death of his father ‘Soulman’ Rocky Johnson in January 2020.

Ata Johnson

The daughter of the ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia, Ata is part of the famed Anoa’I wrestling family, and married her husband Rocky Johnson in 1978, though the couple divorced in 2003.

While not a wrestler like so many members of her family, Ata Johnson has appeared for WWE in the past, including at WrestleMania 38 last April.

More recently, Ata was in the crowd for WWE Royal Rumble 2023, though her son did not appear at the event as many had hoped.

Ata’s granddaughter Simone performs today in WWE NXT under the name Ava Raine.