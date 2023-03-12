The Undertaker: ‘A Lot Of WWE Talent Don’t Understand The Concept of Protecting a Character’

The Undertaker is someone who took the business and his character seriously. He took further than most will do, especially these days.

Keeping kayfabe has been an art that has been lost in the world of the pro wrestling business for the last few decades. It wasn’t until he was retired from the wrestling business that Taker started to do more out of character interviews and branch out on his own.

The Undertaker’s Advice

While speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The Undertaker urged today’s WWE talent to protect their characters better.

“I do think a lot of our talent, not just our talent, in general they don’t understand any concept of protecting a character or even developing a character enough to protect it. They go and do something on TV and then you go to their social media and it’s completely different. I’m a dinosaur, I am, my mentality is still 20 years ago, but I guess there is a reason why I lasted as long as I did. I was like, ‘gosh live it a little bit. You don’t have to go to the extremes that I did, but man protect it.’ Kinda be like in real life just a little bit. If you’re going to post something, have it match kinda what you’re trying because that’s what you’re trying to convince people. You’re this or you’re that.”

